Utah cancels alert system aimed at motorists entering state

Utah is pulling the plug on a coronavirus emergency alert system that was supposed to go only to drivers entering the state but was instead sent to hundreds of other people who in their homes.

Utah Division of Emergency Management Joe Dougherty said Monday the alerts went to thousands of motorists but also to hundreds of people who were at home as the system that used cellphone towers near state borders misfired.

The alerts asked motorists to fill out online forms to report virus symptoms and their recent travel histories.