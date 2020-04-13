Utah cancels alert system aimed at motorists entering state

The "Welcome to Utah" sign is shown Friday, April 10, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Travelers coming into Utah will be required to identify themselves and report any coronavirus symptoms as they arrive, Gov. Gary Herbert said Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Highways will be "geofenced" at the five most common entry points so drivers get a text message through a federal wireless emergency alert system asking them to fill out an online form if they are staying in the state, authorities said. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah is pulling the plug on a coronavirus emergency alert system that was supposed to go only to drivers entering the state but was instead sent to hundreds of other people who in their homes.

Utah Division of Emergency Management Joe Dougherty said Monday the alerts went to thousands of motorists but also to hundreds of people who were at home as the system that used cellphone towers near state borders misfired.

The alerts asked motorists to fill out online forms to report virus symptoms and their recent travel histories. 

 