Utah man found in freezer signed notarized letter

Officers have launched a death investigation after a woman died at her Utah retirement community.

Police in Utah find notarized letter with husband's body in a freezer after the death of his wife. (Source: CNN VAN/KSTU)

But it's not her death they are looking into. It's who they discovered in her freezer.

"It's been crazy," said James Kite, retirement community resident in Tooele, Utah.

For almost a month, the crime tape on this elderly woman's door has stayed up.

"I've never seen anything like what's been going on!" Kite said.

With questions swirling across her Tooele retirement community, what happened to her husband?

"Jeanne was, by all appearances, a very nice person,” said resident Evan Kline. “Very friendly. We've talked to her quite a bit and take her to doctor appointments."

Friends say they knew Jeanne Mathers was about to die when she quit receiving dialysis treatments, but they didn't know her dead husband was lying inside a freezer for the past 10 years.

"The story that at least she was putting out was her husband walked out on her," Kline said.

Absolutely not. It took everybody by surprise.

"I think he died and she kept him so she didn't have to turn in his Social Security," Kite said.

But the question remains how did Paul Mathers die? According to a notarized letter found along with the body, he said his wife was not responsible for his death.

It was notarized on Dec. 2, 2008. We believe he had a terminal illness," said Sgt. Jeremy Hansen/Tooele Police Department."

"Based on what I know now, I'd have to say it was probably the plan, yeah, for her to keep the money because it was her only source of income," Kline said.

Even if she didn't kill him, not reporting her husband's death is illegal, especially when she continued to receive at least $170,000 of government payments.

"Well I guess you could call it kind of smart! Then again, crooks a lot of the time are smart!" Kline said.

"Hah, yeah. I guess. It's still creepy,” Kite said. “I wouldn't want to live in an apartment with my dead husband or my dead wife."

Police say more pertinent details to the case were contained within the letter, but they are not planning on releasing that information at this time.