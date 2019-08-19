Utah man recalls harrowing week in Montana-Idaho wilderness

A Utah man who went missing for nearly a week in the wilderness along the Idaho-Montana border says he sustained himself on berries and bugs.

A Utah man who went missing for nearly a week in the wilderness along the Idaho-Montana border says he sustained himself on berries and bugs. (Source: CNN VAN)

Kaden Laga told Salt Lake City's KUTV in an interview Sunday that he told himself he was going to survive no matter what.

Authorities say the 25-year-old Orem man was on a horseback outing in the Bitterroot-Selway Wilderness on Aug. 11 when his horse went lame.

Laga was supposed to meet his family at a trailhead but never showed.

Search and rescue personnel conducted ground and air searches.

Laga says he became lost that first day and his cellphone did not work. He told KECI-TV that he ate grasshoppers and even an ant to survive.

He was found after Friday wandering into a search camp.

___

Information from: KUTV-TV, http://www.kutv.com/

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)