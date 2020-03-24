Utah man who died of coronavirus had visited Latter-day Saints temple

Church officials say a Utah man who died from the coronavirus had visited a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple the week before his diagnosis.

The temple in Bountiful, north of Salt Lake City, was closed Sunday after state health officials announced the man's death.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people had visited the temple at the same time as the man or in the days before it was closed.

County health officials are tracing who the man might have come in contact with.

Davis County Health Department officials didn't immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the case.