VOTER'S GUIDE: March 10 election ballot items

Here is a look at what will be on the March 10 ballot in Idaho.

March 10 is the Idaho Presidential Primary. Idaho voters can select members on the Republican, Democratic and Constitutional candidates.

A number of school districts across Idaho are seeking to pass levies. Below is a list of school districts in their respective counties.

Blaine County— Presidential primary

Cassia

• Presidential primary

• Cassia County Joint School District is seeking a supplemental levy in the amount of $2,195,000 per year for two years.

Gooding — Presidential primary

Minidoka— Presidential primary

Lincoln County

• Presidential primary

• Shoshone School District is seeking to pass a supplemental levy in the amount of $300,000 per year for two years.

• Richfield School District seeks to pass a supplemental levy in the amount of $225,000 for each year, for two years.

Jerome County

• Presidential primary

• Valley School District School seeks to pass a supplemental levy in the amount of $300,000 for each year for two years.

Twin Falls County

• Presidential primary

• Buhl School District asking for supplementary levy $350K per year for two years.

• Castleford School District for supplemental levy $300K per year for two years.

• Filer School District seeks to pass a supplemental levy $500K per year for two years.

• Hansen School District seeks to pass a plant facilities levy asking for $200K per year for five years for a total of $1,000,000. They have an existing one they passed in 2016 ($100,000 per year for five years). If the levy fails, the current one would remain. If the new one passes, it would replaces the 2016 one.

• Kimberly School District seeks to pass a supplemental levy $800,000 per year for two years.

