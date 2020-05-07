VOTERS GUIDE: May 19 primary election ballot items

The May 19 primary election will be conducted a little differently this year with it all being done through absentee ballots.

PHOTO: Your Vote Matters Sign, Photo Date: 9/25/18 (Source: League of Women Voters of CA LWVC / CC BY 2.0)

Voters must register and request a ballot by May 19. Ballots must be returned to county election officials by June 2. Click here to learn more about how to vote in this year's May primary.

Below is a look at the races voters will find on the ballot in south central Idaho. Unaffiliated and Independent candidates will only appear on the General Election Ballot in November

May 19, 2020 Primary Election Races and Ballot items:

State races

Congressional Rep. Second District

• CON Pro-Life (formerly Marvin Richardso)

• DEM C. Aaron Swisher

• REP Kevin Rhoades

• REP Mike Simpson (I)

• LIB Idaho Sierra Law

US Senator

• CON Ray J. Writz

• DEM Paulette Jordan

• DEM Jim Vandermass

• REP Jim Risch (I)

Idaho Courts

Idaho Supreme Court

• NON Gregory W. Moeller (I)

• NON John R. Stegner (I)

Judge court of appeals

• NON Amanda K Brallsford (I)

Legislative District No. 23 (Elmore County and western part of Twin Falls County, five precinct)

Senator District No. 23

• DEM Laura Bellegante

• REP Brenda Richards

• REP Christy Zito (current House Rep. A) 5 TFC precincts

Rep. Position A

• DEM Benjamin Lee

• DEM Ed Pickernell

• REP Matthew Bundy

• REP Andrea Owens

Representative, Position B

• CON Tony Ullrich

• DEM Michael Oliver

• REP Megan C. Blanksma (I)

Legislative District No. 24 (Twin Falls proper, 23 precints)

Senator District No. 24

• REP Lee Heider (I)

• IND Rocky Ferrenburg*

Rep. Position A

• CON Paul Thompson

• REP Lance Clow (I)

Representative, Position B

• REP Linda Wright Hartgen (I)

Legislative District No. 25 (Twin Falls County, 16 precincts)

Senator District No. 25

• REP Jim Patrick (I)

Rep. Position A

• REP Laurie Lickley (I)

Representative, Position B

• REP Clark Kauffman (I)

Legislative District No. 26 (Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties)

Senator District No. 26

• DEM Michelle Stennett (I)

• REP Eric Parker

Rep. Position A

• DEM Muffy Davis (I)

Representative, Position B

• DEM Sally J Toone (I)

• REP William K Thorpe

Legislative District No. 27 (Cassia and Minidoka counties)

Senator District No. 26

• REP Kelly Arthur Anthon (I)

Rep. Position A

• REP Scott Bedke (I & speaker of the house)

Representative, Position B

• REP Fred Wood (I)

Blaine County:

District 2 county commissioner

• DEM Jacob Greenberg (I)

• Kiki Tidwell (unaffiliated)

Sheriff

• DEM Steve Harkins (I)

Prosecuting attorney

• (DEM) Matthew Fredback

Hailey Option Tax

Renewal of 30-year option tax 3% on rental passenger vehicles and hotel room occupancy; 2% on liquor sales (by the drink), beer and wine; and 1% on retail sale of restaurant food; 1% tax on rental or temporary occupancy of a room or living unit in a hotel or motel; 1% on total amount charged for rental use of a rental vehicle.

• In favor of

• Against

Cassia County:

County Commissioners District I

• REP Leonard M. Beck (I)

District II

• REP Robert J. Kunau (I)

• Jim Powell

Sheriff

• REP George Warrell (current undersheriff)

Prosecuting Attorney

• REP Douglas G. Abenroth (I)

ACE fire protection district

To approve the organization of the ACE Fire Protection District as a taxing district within the bound discussed in commissioners March 9 meeting.

• Yes

• No

Burley Street levy

Burley seeks to increase levy by $165,000 each year for two years. to construction, repair and maintenance of Burly streets, equipment, material and personnel.

• In Favor Of

• Against In Cassia and Minidoka counties within Burley city limits

Valley Vu Malta Cemetery District – override levy Seeks to pass a permanent override levy of $12,282.91, to pay lawful expenses from cemetery district board of directors resolution from Feb. 18.

• In Favor Of

• Against

Rock Creek RFPD Levy Seeks to permanently increase property tax levy to $624,439, for additional personnel and apparatus, maintenance and operations.

• In Favor Of

• Against Voting in Twin Falls and Cassia counties

Gooding County:

County Commissioner

District One

• REP Susan Bolton (I)

• REP Jerry D. Pierce

District Two

• REP Mark E. Bolduc (I)

County Sheriff

• REP Shaun Gough (I)

Prosecuting Attorney

• REP Matt Pember (I)

• REP Trevor Steven Misseldine

Bliss Jt. School District Plant Facility Levy

Seeks to pass a $50,000 (per year for 10 years) plant facilities levy

• In Favor Of

• Against

Wendell School District Supplemental Levy

Seeks to pass a $600,000 (per year for two years) supplemental levy

• In Favor Of

• Against

Hagerman Fire Protection District Levy

Hagerman QRU Medical-Fire seek to pass a $125,000 levy (per year for two years) to defray personal costs associated with provisions for licensed services

• In Favor of

• Against

Jerome County:

Jerome Jt. School District

— Bond Seeks to pass a $26 million general obligation bond to building a new elementary school, financing an addition, remodeling Jefferson and Horizon elementary schools, Not too exceed 20 years.

• In Favor Of

• Against

Jerome County Sheriff

• REP George Oppedyk Jr. (I)

County Commissioner

First District:

• REP A. Ben Crouch (I)

Second District

• REP Charles M. Howell (I)

Prosecutor

• REP Michael J. Seib (I)

Lincoln County:

Commissioner District 1 (4-year term)

• REP Davis Schoolcraft

• REP Joann H. Rutler

• REP Rick Ellis (I)

• Guy A. Hopkins (unaffiliated)

District 2 (2-year term)

• REP Margo D. Harvey Tafoya

• REP Haisen Workman

• REP Rebecca Wood (I) Unaffiliated won’t appear on ballot until Novmber.

Sheriff

• REP Scott Denning

• REP R. King

Prosecutor

None

Minidoka County:

County Commissioner First District (4-year term)

• REP Wayne A. Schenk (I)

Second District (2-year term)

• REP Kent McClellan (I)

• REP Dan Schaeffer

County Sheriff REP Eric S. Snarr (I)

Prosecuting Attorney

• REP Lance D. Stevenson (I)

Burley Street levy

Burley seeks to increase levy by $165,000 each year for two years. to construction, repair and maintenance of Burly streets, equipment, material and personnel.

• In Favor Of

• Against In Cassia and Minidoka counties within Burley city limits

Twin Falls County:

Twin Falls County Commissioners

District 1

• Jim Schouten (unaffiliated)

• REP Dave Hansen

• REP Brent D. Reinke (I)

District 2

• Don Hall (I)

Prosecuting Attorney

• REP Grant Loebs (I)

Sheriff

• REP Tom Carter (I)

• REP Jeremy Maritt

• REP Steve Pankey

Rock Creek Rural Levy (Some precincts in Twin Falls and Cassia counties) Seeks to permanently increase property tax levy to $624,439, for additional personnel and apparatus, maintenance and operations.

• In Favor Of

• Against

Hagerman Fire Levy (Voting in Twin Falls and Cassia counties) Hagerman QRU Medical-Fire seek to pass a $125,000 levy (per year for two years) to defray personal costs associated with provisions for licensed services

• In Favor of

• Against 1

