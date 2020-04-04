Valley House Homeless Shelter takes precautions amid COVID-19

The Valley House Homeless Shelter helps those who have lost their homes, and right now, they are at capacity.

Part of living at the Valley House is talking classes and proving that you can have hold a job.

"Our shelter is open because we have several families there right now, but we have closed our office door, our front door to the public right now for safety purposes," said Sharon Breshears, the executive director.

Families live at the Valley House as well as single men and women.

"We actually are taking care of and helping to subsidize food for 40 families which is that includes our transitional housing and our shelter and then we have single men and women there, so we are taking care of a lot of people right now," said Breshears.

Many of the people who live at the shelter were working at restaurants, meaning that they have lost their job during this time.

"A lot of them worked in the restaurant businesses, and a lot of those are closed now," said Breshears.

The Executive Director encourages them to think positive and work toward the future.

"The bright side about it is that they aren’t homeless and they have a roof over their heads and a nice warm bed, had this happen, and we were full, that would’ve been a different story, but they were already there in our shelter and so we are maintaining and taking care of those in our program," said Breshears.

She says they are accepting donations of cleaning supplies and food, but they aren't taking clothing or other household items during this time