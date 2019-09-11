Valley House homeless shelter breaks ground on new 18-plex building

The Valley House hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday on an 18-plex building that will help families transition from the shelter before they set out on their own.

"We are building a new addition the new Valley House," said Sharon Breshears, the executive director. "We can already hold up to 90 people a night here, but there are more people in town that are needing a place."

The Valley House isn’t just a place for people to stay, it’s their home.

"We want the children that are in need to have a safe place to go, and I am very proud to say that the Valley House is a very safe place for people to go," said one of the partners from United Way.

Last weekend, the Valley House had to turn away families from staying in their shelter.

"We had nine families, and other individuals came to our door that day and they all needed housing," Breshears said. "We were filled up here at the shelter. We put most of them up in motels. We want to bring those people into our program so they have time to save and have time to get on their feet and get into the community."

The new 18-plex building will be for families with children who aren’t quite ready to move out on their own yet.

"When they get on their feet, we can move them over to this project, and then we can move more people into the shelter, so when they become a little bit more stable, then they can transition into our new addition," Breshears said.

The construction on the new building will begin as soon as possible.

"It’s going to get people out of motels and into this program, and it’s going to give them such a great opportunity to better their lives and go forward in their lives," Breshears said.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by the Valley House partners and other members of the community.