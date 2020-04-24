Valley House postpones annual auction and dinner

The annual Valley House auction was slated for this Friday, but because of the state stay-home order, they are postponing it.

Valley House Executive Director Sharon Breshears says that this is their biggest fundraiser of the year, and they are sad to have to postpone it.

The money that they earn is a good portion of their next year budget, and they still are planning on holding the auction, but they aren't sure when it will be.

"Let them know that our auction will be, you know, we are just postponing it to a later day like others have had to do," Breshears said. "You know, I don't want to say it's cancelled, just postponing it to a later date."

She says that the Valley House would still love any donations that are either food or monetary, but they are not accepting clothing at this time.