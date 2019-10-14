Police patrols, surveillance to increase at Shoshone park following vandalism

The Shoshone Police Department took to their Facebook page Sunday to announce they will be patrolling the city park and installing surveillance cameras after one of the childrens' slides was vandalized with paint.

This isn't the first time the Shoshone City Park has been vandalized.

Police said the park had been vandalized five times in the last month and a half.

Police Chief Austin Smith said on Facebook that vandalism hurts those who enjoy the park and city taxpayers.

One Shoshone resident who was at the park with her grandson said it's unfair.

"it's a shame to bring my grandson down here to play, and he gets paint all over his pants because of a few people coming over to vandalize," said Kristine Ward.

In order to stop the vandalism, cameras will be instilled.

However, until then, officers will be doing a random walk-through every 20 to 30 minutes.