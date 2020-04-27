Vandals deface historic S. Idaho rock, containing emigrant signatures and prehistoric pictorgraphs

Staff at a southern Idaho national reserve seek the public’s help with information after an icon rock was vandalized during the weekend.

City of Rocks National Reserve posted pictures on its Facebook page of “greatly defaced” Camp Rock with spray-painted words and symbols where emigrant signatures and prehistoric pictorgraphs reside.

The national reserve believes the damage was done sometime between Friday evening and Saturday at 1 p.m.

The reserve is asking for any information about people’s visits to the park, if they heard about youths planning to party at that location, or if they recognize any of the symbols. People will information can email the park superintendent at Wallace_Keck@partner.nps.gov or call 208-824-5911.

Under local health guidance, the visitors center and campgrounds are closed and other restrictions have been in place since the end of March.