Vehicle rolls over after SUV runs stop sign

A little before 3 p.m., the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office investigated a rollover crash.

Authorities said a 17-year-old female was driving westbound on 3800 N in a Ford Fusion when her vehicle was broadsided by 26-year-old Kenneth Li.

Li was driving northbound in a Ford Explorer on 2700 E when he failed to stop at the stop sign.

The Fusion spun, flipped and landed on its roof.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, which the sheriff's office said prevented serious injuries.

They were both checked out by medical personnel on scene.

Li was cited for failure to yield.