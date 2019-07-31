Veterans Appreciation BBQ

All local area veterans are invited to enjoy a complimentary BBQ as a token of appreciation for their service. The Vietnam War Commemorative Partner Committee, along with the City of Jerome as well as other community partners, brought the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall to Jerome in August, 2014 and committed to holding two events per year to honor and respect our veterans. The committee has since met the commitment, but continues to host the annual Appreciation BBQ.

Last year they had about 200 in attendance and expect at least 200 and maybe more this year. Almost everything is purchased from donations from community members.