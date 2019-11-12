Veterans Day ceremony held at Twin Falls City Park

The American Legion Post 7 held a Veterans Day ceremony at the Twin Falls City Park Monday morning.

The hour-long ceremony included many military veterans who turned to careers such as law enforcement, firefighting and emergency medical services.

Many organizations were in attendance, including Twin Falls chapter of daughters of the American Revolution.

They handed out flags to everyone who stopped by as a thank you and also to honor veterans who have served and those who have passed on.

A veteran, who was part of the Marine Corps from 1967 to 1973 and fought in the battle of Khe Sanh, said today is a very special day.

"Honor your Veterans," said Steve Gilbert. "It was because of them the veterans gave the people the freedom of what they had today."

Mark Marvin, a Navy Veteran and the Commander of the American Legion Post 7, organized Monday's ceremony.