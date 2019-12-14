Veterinarian discusses kennel cough

A viewer reached out to KMVT on Facebook about an outbreak of kennel cough.

KMVT talked with Bryan Johnson, a vet at Green Acres who explained that while they've seen an uptick in cases, it's not an outbreak.

Johnson said the term kennel cough is an encompassing term for infectious respiratory diseases, and most commonly it's associated with a Bordetella infection.

It’s also common this time of year.

“If you're going to have your dog out at the groomer or the dog park, or if you're boarding over the holidays, a really good idea to have them get vaccinated with a Bordetella and a combination vaccine as well,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said the disease can't be passed on from dogs to humans, and the bacteria can only live for about an hour outside a dog's mouth.

He also said that you should see the vet as soon as you can if your dog has the disease.