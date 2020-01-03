Video: 18-wheeler crashes through gas station parking lot, mangles 10 vehicles

A tractor-trailer careened through an Atlanta-area convenience store parking lot, damaging 10 vehicles and just missing the gas pumps.

A tractor-trailer crashes into a car and through a gas station parking lot in the Atlanta area, damaging at least 10 cars. (Source: WSB, Cox, Surveillance video, CNN)

Paramedics transported one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after extricating them from one of the cars.

"This is horrible," said customer Nicole Thompson, looking at the mangled vehicles across the parking lot.

A surveillance camera caught the predawn accident on Thursday as the 18-wheeler hit at least one car as both then crashed over a retaining wall. The tractor-trailer ended up on its side.

The big rig was hauling nine rolls of paper weighing about 5,500 pounds each, according to police, who said it’s too early to say whether the truck driver will face charges.

Copyright 2020 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.