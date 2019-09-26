Video doorbells a rising trend in the Magic Valley

Smart technology is everywhere these days, and that includes doorbells.

Even if you don't have a video doorbell, chances are you know someone who does.

KMVT decided to find out why people in the Magic Valley use them.

“Being able to talk to somebody directly, no matter where you're at, and know who's at your front door, is not only the coming, but the going, is just another added safety feature,” Barry Knoblich stated.

Chris McFarlane owns Magic Valley Alarm, and said they see a lot of requests.

“I'd say probably 80 percent of our customers are actually interested in in installing a video doorbell, so we probably install 3 or 4 a week,” McFarlane stated.

McFarlane said it comes down to two reasons why people want one.

“Number one it gives them the opportunity to communicate with the front door, without actually having to open the front door. So if it's someone they don't know, they can answer the door and communicate with them. They can see who's there, without ever having to open to door,” McFarlane explained.

The other reason just comes down to security.

“You can see what's going on at your front door, if you get a package delivered, you can see that the package was delivered, if somebody shows up after the package was delivered and tries to walk off with your package, you can see what's going on. You can talk to them, say ‘Hey put my package down,’” McFarlane stated.

And not just homeowners are using video doorbells.

Knoblich not only uses the Ring at his home, but as the president of the Twin Falls Optimist Foundation, he said they use the Ring system at the Optimist Youth House as well.

“The Ring system is how we cover the doors to the house, on the ladies section and also on the men’s section. The ring provides us the opportunity to see who's outside the door, speak to them without actually opening the door,” Knoblich said.

