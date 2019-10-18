GRAPHIC: Video shows man throw woman's body in dumpster, police need help identifying victim and suspect

Police in Colorado are asking for the public's help in identifying a victim and suspect after a body was found in a suitcase in a dumpster.

Police in Colorado need help identifying the female victim in a homicide. These are tattoos on the victim, a female who was wearing an Air Force t-shirt and M&M candy shorts when her body was found. (Source: Pueblo PD)

They are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Investigators hope pictures of the victim's tattoos will help identify her: A clown on her right thigh and two hearts. She was wearing an Air Force T-shirt and shorts with a print of M&Ms on them.

Surveillance video shows the suspect take a suitcase out of a car and toss it into the dumpster. Investigators said they later found a woman's body inside of that suitcase.

Pueblo police made the discovery on Thursday morning.

At first, officers didn't know if it was some type of prop for Halloween, but they ultimately towed the entire dumpster from the scene.

The suspect was driving a small, dark-blue 4-door sedan and was in the area at about 6:42 a.m. on Thursday.

