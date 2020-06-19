Vigil held for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan in Twin Falls

A vigil was held outside the Twin Falls County Courthouse Friday evening for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office and the Gooding County Prosecutor's office organized the event.

JJ and Tylee were missing since September and an autopsy confirmed that the human remains found in the back yard of Chad Daybell's house were those of the children.

Members of the community gathered tonight to share a moment of silence for the children, Tylee was 17 and JJ was 7.

"We come together tonight to acknowledge their loss and that grief, to recognize what happened, but also we come together to seek closure that we might go on, to seek help that we can feel there is others who care and share with us this burden, tonight you are a part of that, may these two young people never be forgotten," said the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office Chaplain Jim O'Donnell.

A moment of silence was held, followed by a singing of Amazing Grace.