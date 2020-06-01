Peaceful vigil planned to mourn black lives lost at Idaho capitol

A peaceful vigil to mourn the lives of George Floyd and black Americans lost at the hands of police and fellow citizens is planned in Boise on Tuesday. The candlelight vigil is planned to take place from 8:45 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse. The vigil will start with a short speech, followed by 30 minutes of silence with names of lost relatives read every 30 seconds. The organizers behind the vigil say they want to stress it is a peaceful event and should not be described as a riot, a rally, or protest.

"That's really important for us," Whitney Mestelle, the organizer of a candlelight vigil planned in Boise said. "We want people to know it's not a riot, it's not a rally, it's a vigil in every sense of the word."

Mestelle said the vigil largely came together over social-media, and planned with the help of her friends and other leaders in the community.

"People have been really appreciative that we're people of color, and it has definitely eased people wanting to come and show up, and be a part of it," she said.

According to the event details on Facebook, battery powered tea light candles will be provided, as flames are not allowed on the statehouse steps. Attendees are asked to wear black if they can to show solidarity and unity with each other.

"We're also asking that you bring a mask and wear it," Jessie Levin, a co-organizer of the vigil said. "We'll have some for those who attend, but I don't know if we'll have enough for everybody."

Mestelle and Levin said social distancing will be in place to keep people safe amid the pandemic, and that they want to make clear that those seeking violence, or who don't feel they can participate peacefully are not welcome at the vigil.

"The intention is to mourn the lives, and then leave with a felling to effect change," Levin said. "i just think that we are all Idahoans, we share that common thread.

