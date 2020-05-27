Viral image of S. Idaho baby lamb brings joy and optimism

An image of baby lamb born in Lincoln County on the Johnson Goat Ranch has gone viral.

The image of the lamb, which some have commented on Facebook appears to be smiling, has been shared more than 20,000 times and has hundreds of comments.

he baby lamb named Bella was born on May 8 and was the last ewe of the season for Dana Lovell.

"She's 3-weeks-old and she is three-quarters Polypay and a quarter Suffolk," Lovell said, holding the lamb on the Johnson Goat Ranch.

While the image of the lamb conveys an optimistic feeling due to its uncanny resemblance of a creature smiling in its moment of just entering the world, Lovell said the day didn't start out that way. Lovell said during birth, Bella's tongue was visibly blue, and appeared to be distressed.

"The baby was a little bit distressed so my daughter jumped into the corral with me and I held the ewe and she helped to gently pull out the lamb," she said.

However, the birth was a success, and while Bella was in her first moments of being ushered into the world Lovell snapped a photo. She originally planned to just share with her girlfriends of the last lamb of the season. But after posting the image on Facebook, it exploded with popularity.

"I had no idea that it would, you know, spread the way it did," she said.

The image which has garnered a wide range of reactions, including claims that it must be fake or a stuffed animal, Lovell said. But it's mostly been received with comments of joy and happiness, even being shared by one of Lovell's favorite authors, Sark.

"I didn't expect this," Lovell said.

The image has even brought joy to those in need of some positivity in their life.

"One woman even shared how, about how, her daughter had just recently had a diagnosis and had to some things addressed medically," Lovell said. "When she showed her the picture of Bella, it turned it out around for her."

For Lovell's children, the experience has been a special moment as well.

"Cutest lamb photo I've ever seen," said Lovell's daughter Tairyn.

As for her son Tripp, he thinks the image of the lamb has incredible meme potential.

"I have a lot of ideas, maybe something about just keep smiling through this," he said.

As for what's next for this suddenly popular lamb, Lovell says she's talked to her kids about what will happen to Bella, and they're still discussing whether they'll be keeping her close to home or selling her to another party. But that at least for the time being, they'll get to continue enjoying spending time with her on the goat ranch.