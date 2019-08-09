Viral video: Okla. airman helps elderly woman with groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO/CNN) - An Oklahoma airman drove an elderly woman home after he saw her struggling to carry groceries home. A video of the act is getting shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook.

Senior Airman Jibril Jennings was captured on video helping an elderly woman with her groceries. (Source: Amber Roy/KOCO via CNN)

It was a 100-degree Wednesday when Senior Airman Jibril Jennings spotted an elderly woman struggling to walk in the heat. Bystanders captured him helping Janice Hall, 71, with her grocery bags.

"I just thought, what if my grandmother was on the side of the road?" Jennings said.

He put his plans on hold so he could help.

"’Would you like a ride?’ She said, 'Thank you, I would love that,'" said Jennings.

He then drove Hall home.

"These are people that built Oklahoma. They made Oklahoma what it is. They gave us these people and just, these people need help too,” Jennings said.

He's been called a hero online.

"If this qualifies as being a hero, then anybody can be a hero,” he said.

He hopes to help Hall even more.

"I'm hoping to get a few airmen together and go out there and put something together for her,” he said.

Jennings says he hopes to remind people to be kind to one another.

"Don’t let anyone be forgotten. Don’t let anyone be ignored,” he said.

