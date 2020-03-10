Virus cases in at least 10 Seattle area nursing homes

At least 10 long-term care facilities in King County have reported COVID-19 cases and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday outlined a list of requirements for such centers aimed at stopping the worst coronavirus outbreak in the nation.

A nursing home in Issaquah and another in Seattle each reported the death of a resident, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in the state to at least 24.

King County reported new cases were found in 10 long-term facilities where residents or staff or both have tested positive.