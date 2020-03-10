Virus cases in at least 10 Seattle area nursing homes

A sign restricting visitors is displayed on the door at the Issaquah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Issaquah, east of Seattle, the site of the latest death from the new coronavirus in Washington state on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Issaquah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, announced that five residents and two staff have tested positive for the new coronavirus. They said a resident also died over the weekend. (AP Photo/Martha Bellisle)
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — At least 10 long-term care facilities in King County have reported COVID-19 cases and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday outlined a list of requirements for such centers aimed at stopping the worst coronavirus outbreak in the nation.

A nursing home in Issaquah and another in Seattle each reported the death of a resident, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in the state to at least 24.

King County reported new cases were found in 10 long-term facilities where residents or staff or both have tested positive.

 