Voices Against Violence launches new text and email line

Survivors of domestic violence and abuse now have a new way to seek help, thanks to Voices Against Violence.

Stock photo. Female texting on phone, Photo Date: 12/10/2011. Jhaymesisviphotography / CC BY 2.0

Voices Against Violence Magic Valley has set up a text line and email line for those in violent situations at home.

They decided to launch a text and email line when the pandemic first started, for those who had called in before, and now they are opening it for the public.

This is a big step, as making a phone call might not always be an option, explains Executive Director Donna Graybill.

"As we've reduced in person meetings, we've also tried to increase video meetings. And so we find that sometimes people are having like meetings from their cars, because of the lack of a private place to really say what they need to say," Graybill stated.

The text line number is 408-675-2023, and the email line is help@vavmv.org, both are 24/7 and monitored by their advocates.

