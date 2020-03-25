Volunteers feed truck drivers in Bliss

A few Magic Valley volunteers decided to spend the day serving hot meals to truck drivers in Bliss.

People came together to donate their time or their resources. (Source: KMVT)

Truck drivers were met with a surprise outside the Oxbow Diner in Bliss.

"Thanks to a lot of the people in our communities," said volunteer Nancy Moudy. "They pitched in and helped because they know how important truckers are, but we have a hot meal that they can pick up, and we have a bag full of snacks that they can use down the road."

"We just got stuff from a lot of people," Moudy said. "We got a lot of homemade cakes and candies and cookies for the guys. And what I really don’t want to forget is all the businesses in Bliss that helped out, every single one of them have pitched in and helped out and offering coffees and sodas and whatever else they can do for them."

They pulled this idea together in three days, because they know first-hand how important trucking is during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That’s the same thing with my boyfriend, he’s a truck driver, he’s on the road in California, and he says there is no place for him to get supplies or stop and some truck stops are not letting the drivers go right up to their drive through," said Ashley Clark, another volunteer.

They hope that by providing them a hot meal and some snacks, it will made their day on the road a little bit better.

"And there is so much crazy going on right now, but what people don't realize is there are truckers out on the road and they can't go into a dining room or drive through a drive-thru or even simple things like use the bathroom because they are in the dining room, so we are just trying to help what we can," said Moudy.

They don’t know when they will be passing out food to truckers again, but they hope to soon.