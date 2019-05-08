Volunteers replace old docks at Magic Reservoir for public safety

Members from the West Magic Lake Recreation Club and personnel from the Bureau of Land Management worked together to replace several aged out docks at Magic Reservoir.

Janet Bartels is the club's secretary and said the docks were deteriorating and beginning to be unsafe for the to public use.

Bartels reached out to Blaine County Waterways for assisted and the department was able to provide funding for the supplies to built the docks.

A program coordinator with Waterways then reached out to the BLM for additional assistance and the agency donated $1,000 for the supplies.

Bartels said lots of people visit the recreation area and wanted to make sure they were safe while using the docks.

"I feel much better, I'm happy that they're safe," Bartels said. "We do get a lot of people out there, lot of traffic. We get a lot of kids that go out there and liked to jump off and swim."

About 20 volunteers were able to replace two docks and on Saturday the club will continue to work on the remaining docks.