Volunteers work to bring Children's Museum to the Magic Valley

Lincoln Elementary School hosted their family involvement night where parents and students could come and enjoy the evening together.

This year the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley partnered with them to make the night a success.

Every child learns differently, and because of that, a group of volunteers has created a traveling children’s museum, with the hopes of finding a home for a real one.

"Our main focus is to be able to build and create a children’s museum for the Magic Valley families. At this point, we are an emerging museum, so we are using our mobile exhibits to promote the museum to show people what could come," said Tennille Adams, the co-founder of the museum.

They are partnering with different elementary schools in the area to make for fun family nights.

"This year we decided to partner with the children’s museum, they brought in all the materials that you might see here tonight, and my teachers are the ones running the stations, but the children’s museum are the ones who provided the materials for us," said the principal of Lincoln Elementary, Cheri Mckenzie.

They someday hope to have a real museum, somewhere for children to learn and play.

"Our vision is to be able to be that place to build wonder and curiosity of the children of the Magic Valley," said Adams.

Children can learn about magnets, the human body, or sound.

"They are able to discover different stem events and be able to play with the magnet tiles and play with the big blue blocks which is really a fun exhibit," said Adams.

Mckenzie hopes that this night brings family closer together.

"Parents are working during the day or they are not available a lot for times, this is a great time for them to be an active part of their student’s education, and it’s a fun time for all of them to come together," said Mckenzie.

For more information, you can visit https://cmmv.org/