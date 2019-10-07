Not enough voters in past elections

Early voting for the November 2019 election is underway in Idaho.

The city of Twin Falls tends to have a lower turn out than any other areas within the county.

One reason, is that residents may not meet all of the qualifications, such as being over the age of 18, and a U.S. citizen.

Kristina Glascock, Twin Falls county clerk, said it could also be because people are moving in and out of Twin Falls county, and one must live within the county for 30 days to be able to vote.

"We do tend to have lower turn out within the city of twin falls, and those voters have just chosen not to participate," she said.

Last year out of 17,950 registered voters, only 2,624 people voted.

However, she thinks next year might actually have a higher voter turnout due to the presidential election.