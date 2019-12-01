WATCH: Metal beam falls off Ferris wheel during carnival in Texas

A Ferris wheel lost a metal beam in the middle of operation Friday night in Texas.

“We saw people screaming and then the big piece fell, but it stayed hanging onto a little piece ... they were hanging on to it,” said Juan Carlos Orlade, a witness.

He took a video of the aluminum beam dangling from the side of the wheel and falling to the ground.

No one was struck and there were no injuries.

The passengers on the Ferris wheel were brought back to the platform nervous but unharmed.

A statement from a spokesperson for the event reads: “Thankfully we can tell you that no one was injured in this incident and the ride was immediately suspended after all passengers were safely removed from the ride. Carnival organizers discovered it was an aluminum support beam that broke, which is not vital to the structure of the ride and didn’t put any riders in danger.”

The Ferris wheel is now back in operation, less than 24 hours later.

According to the spokesperson, the repairs were minor and everything has been successfully inspected.

