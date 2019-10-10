Wood River High School club in the running for $50K grant

Wood River High School teacher, Erika Greenburg, was awarded a $10,000 grant for her and her students’ efforts in saving the planet.

The We Appreciated the Earth's Resources Club at Wood River is an environmental group whose work earned them the grant for their engagement in projects educating their community on how to make a better impact on the world.

“Giving out free reusable bags at grocery stores, or doing projects with local organizations. We've done projects about the importance of bee pollination; and, we've done signs of what can be recycled,” says Britta Heaphy, president of the WATER Club.

Erika took over the club in 2009, and after a decade of work, she finally got the call.

“This summer I got a phone call from our Communications Director Heather Crocker and she asked us if she can nominate us for the efforts of the WATER Club and of course I said please yes. Yes absolutely, we'd be honored. Then we got a contact from Cox Conserves that we've been chosen,” says Greenberg.

After this local win, they plan to work with local businesses on reducing their environmental impact, and even more goals are stirring after this win placed them in the national pool to win $50,000.

The club plans to put the national winnings into a scholarship for students. You have until Oct. 15 to vote, so head to CoxConservesHeroes.com and vote for Erika and the WATER Club.