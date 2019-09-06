Walmart, Walgreens and Kroger request no open carry guns in stores

The gun control debate continues to heat up around the nation as major chain stores such as Kroger, Walmart and Walgreens are now asking their customers not to open carry when in their stores.

Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger ahve asked customers to no longer open carry firearms in stores. (KMVT)

In a statement Kroger said, "Our Kroger purpose is to feed the human spirit and as America’s grocer, providing our associates and customers with a safe place to work and shop will remain our highest priority."

The general manager of Red's Trading Post spoke to KMVT about this.

"They are still saying that people can carry firearms concealed," said the general manager Ryan Horsley. "And you know I think that there is certain people that feel uncomfortable seeing firearms open carry, and playing devil's advocate I think that's the way they look at it."

"Customers are asked to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores, other than law enforcement officials," Kroger said. Walmart has also banned the sale of ammunition.

"I think that, I think it's eventual," Horsley said. "I kind of saw this coming, and you tend to see this eventually with a lot of large retailers, a lot of public pressure."

With large retail stores banning the sale of ammunition, or guns in general, he says his store will see more people.

"A lot of our industry, where it had favored large retail businesses for the longest time, is also very weary of large retail stores," Horsley said.

He says that if you don't agree with these stores decisions to try to look at it from both sides.

"It's having a better understanding, it's having a conversation, both sides coming together," Horsley said. "I think too often we're butting heads."