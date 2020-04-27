Walmart unable to confirm rumors of employees testing positive for COVID-19 in Twin Falls

KMVT recently received several messages from viewers regarding social media posts swirling around on Facebook that multiple employees at the Twin Falls Walmart have tested positive for COVID-19.

KMVT reached out directly to the Walmart located in Twin Falls and were referred to the corporate headquarters. Walmart was unable to confirm if any employees at the Walmart in Twin Falls have tested positive for the virus, and KMVT received a statement from their Senior Manager of Corporate Communications Charles Crowson.

Crowson said they take concerns about the coronavirus very seriously and are taking steps to ensure the well-being of those in is stores, as well as want to protect the privacy of their employees.

"In the case we do have a confirmed case at any of our stores, we are working with those associates and offering guidance and time needed to receive medical care," Crawson said in the statement. "Associates have been encouraged to prioritize their health and stay home if feeling sick. We also implemented a COVID-19 emergency leave policy for all associates who feel unable or uncomfortable coming to work. This link takes you directly to the details of our COVID-19 Emergency Leave Policy."

Walmart said it is not able to confirm information relating to the Twin Falls store. KMVT was referred to the local health district for confirmation of cases.

South Central Public Health District said the district only releases information about a specific establishment if there is a concern about a public health risk.

"This is because medical privacy laws only allow us to share that kind of specific information in a situation that puts the public at risk," said a spokesperson for SCPHD. "Because we have community spread COVID-19 in Twin Falls, it should be assumed that the virus is in all of the grocery stores, so we would not release information about employees testing positive at any one store unless there was reason to believe patrons were put at extra risk for some reason."

Crowson said Walmart stores are working to ensure stores are regularly cleaned and sanitized.

"We are focused on serving our customers during this unprecedented time and we’ve implemented several measures intended to help bring peace of mind," he said.

Crowson provided a list of what Walmart stores are doing to ensure employees are healthy and keep stores regularly cleaned and sanitized.

-Enacted deep-cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the CDC and Walmart’s Chief Medical Officer.

-Conducting health screenings and temperature checks on our associates prior to them beginning their shifts. Should an associate have a fever (100 degrees or higher) or answer “yes” to our screening questionnaire, he/she will be asked to return home until symptoms subside or they go through necessary COVID-19 protocols.

-Stores are receiving masks and gloves for any associate, who are required to wear the masks during their shifts.

-Limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at the same time.

-Installed plexiglass barriers (sneeze guards) at our checkout lanes and pharmacy areas.

-Installed floor decals at the entrances and in checkout lanes that show exactly how far six feet is, making it easier for customers to judge the proper social distance from each other.

-Adjusted operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help associates restock shelves while continuing to clean and sanitize the store.

Here is the link to the dedicated website about Walmart's overall COVID-19 response.