Wanted man leads Gooding County Sheriff's Office to 3 hour long stand-off

A possible hostage situation with a man reported to be armed and dangerous in a corn field near Wendell ended without incident and the subject being taken to jail Saturday evening.

The man, who Gooding County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kelby Cornett identified as Justin Bell, was spotted by a Gooding County Sheriff's deputy shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday south of Wendell, driving near the cornfield in a white pickup.

Bell was known to police officers as he has 5 warrants in Jerome County, with one of those being a felony.

After pursuing Bell, police surrounded him at the cornfield, and set up a perimeter.

It was then authorities received reports Bell had a hostage in his vehicle and was armed and dangerous.

After a three hour stand-off took place, officers were eventually able to take Bell in custody without incident.

No weapon was found on him, and police are still trying to determine if the woman in his car was a willing participant in the ordeal, or if she was in fact a hostage.

Bell currently sits in the Jerome County Jail.

