Warmer months highlight how to safely operate recreational vehicles

Memorial Day, May 27 through Sept. 2, is the most dangerous time period for motorist, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. It's better known as the "100 Deadliest Days", a period druing the summer when there's an influx of new drivers and new vehicles on the road, which ultimately leads to new risk. One of those vehicles are RVs, and there's a number of ways to safely prepare yourself to RV safely this summer.

"The whole idea of this big vehicles, and these RVs is to have fun.," said General Manager of Southern Idaho RV and Marine Aaron Johnson.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration indicates that some of the most common causes of RV accidents include overloading and detached trailers.

"You want everything to sit level, 'cause that means it's going to go down the road a lot better," Johnson said. "You're not going to have something pulling up on the rear end of your vehicle or pushing up on it, which could affect your steering and things like that."

Weight management with RVs is crucial for safety, but it's also important to do the basics before hitting the road like checking tire pressure and ensuring lights are hooked up correctly.

"You always want to give these a good once over and make sure there is a good connection, and all your break lights, your turn signals, and all your turn lights are working properly," Johnson said.

But if you do encounter a situation or become involved in an accident in an RV it's best to get out of the way of oncoming traffic.

"Pull off of the shoulder allows you to get out of the road way." Sgt. Ken Mencl said.

However if there is no shoulder, and your RV is damaged to the point you can't drive to a road that allows you to pull over it's best to be safe by alerting others.

"Sometimes safety flares work good," Mencl said. "But on a day like today when the winds blowing and the desert is starting to get really dry, the wind can blow a flare in the desert and light the desert on fire."

All in all, it's the little things that help can help make you safe. Mencl gave five safety rules to safely operate a RV.

1. Learn How to Drive the RV You Plan to Use

2. Check Road Conditions, Construction, and Closures

3. Check the Weather before you go

4. Make a Checklist

5. Check your total weight