Police advise precaution when warming up vehicles in winter

Twin Falls Police Department said it is common for thieves to hijack a car if it is left wit the engine running.

In fact, a few years ago, Sgt. Ryan Howe said a spree of cars were taken, a total of 10 — one after the other.

Howe said some people do it as a prank, but it's not funny for people whose cars go missing.

"If people want to leave their car running, they should have a second set of keys," Howe said. "Or lock the doors while the car is running, and another option would be to installed an automatic car starter, which doesn't allow the car to be driven until the keys are put back into it."

Howe said if someone steals a car, people should call police immediately to report the stolen vehicle.

Also, according to Idaho laws for unattended motor vehicles, it is illegal to leave a car running if it's on public property. The law states, should people want to run their car in this particular case, they must first lock the vehicle, set the parking brake, and turn the front wheels to the curb or to the side of the highway.