Wash. state report finds population of wolves grew 11% in 2019

The wolf population in Washington state increased by at least 19 animals in 2019, despite multiple lethal removals due to wolf-livestock conflict.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Monday estimated that the wolf population grew to an estimated 145 wolves in 26 packs.

That compared to 126 wolves in 27 packs in 2018.

Washington’s wolf population was virtually wiped out in the 1930s but the state documented a resident pack in Okanogan County in 2008.

Since then, the number of wolves has increased every year.