Washing your bath towels

Earlier this month, Inside Edition conducted an investigation to find out how dirty bath towels can really be despite using them after a shower or washing your hands or face.

One woman on the first day discovered the bacteria count on her towel was 260,000. After a full week, Inside Edition, found out the bacteria count was around 650 million.

University of Arizona microbiologist and professor, Dr. Charles Gerba said drying with a dirty towel is the equivalent -- if not more -- to taking your head and flushing it in the toilet.

A Burley man said he doesn't have this problem because he uses a towel a day.

"They just look at me like I have a lot more laundry to do ... that's about it. That's only one more load, you know? Stephan Ortiz said,

It's recommended that your towels get washed in hot water every three days to eliminate such high bacteria.