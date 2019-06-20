Washington state man arrested in 2016 killing of ex-wife

A Washington state man has been accused of helping to plan the killing of his ex-wife in Oregon.

The Tri-City Herald reports 38-year-old Matthew Hester was arrested Wednesday in Kennewick, Washington, on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation of murder and hindering prosecution.

His wife, 37-year-old Angela McCraw-Hester, is accused of stabbing 34-year-old Annastasia Hester at her Gresham, Oregon, home in June 2016.

She is awaiting trial in Oregon on an aggravated murder charge. She was arrested at her home in Pocatello, Idaho, in October 2017.

Matthew Hester is expected to be extradited to Oregon.

___

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)