Watch judge’s reaction when she learns about DA’s possible gag order breach in ex-Dallas officer’s trial for murder

In court Monday, District Judge Tammy Kemp couldn’t hold back her dismay that the Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot may have violated her gag order by giving a TV interview the night before the opening of Amber Guyger’s trial.

The gag order prevents both the prosecution and defense from speaking to the media about the case.

Kemp is shown in a video turning away from the courtroom for a moment before asking: “Let me be clear. On last night, the evening prior to starting this trial, our elected DA did an interview about this trial?”

The defense used the interview as grounds to ask for a change of venue and mistrial. Both motions were denied, the Dallas Morning News reported.

A veteran of the district attorney’s office herself, Kemp likely was judging the district attorney even more harshly than some.

Guyger, a former Dallas officer, is on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean, who was in his own apartment when he died.

The former officer told authorities she mistook his apartment for hers after a long shift and thought he was a burglar.

Some cast doubt on Guyger’s claim, noting there were clear differences in the decor of the two apartments.

The 2018 killing of Jean, an accountant from St. Lucia, caused days of protest in Dallas as the public waited three days after the incident for the officer to be charged.

The judge started the day by confiscating someone’s laptop after it started playing music in the courtroom, a violation of a ban against electronic devices.

