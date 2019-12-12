Water recharge site opens up at Wilson Canyon

Earlier on Wednesday, KMVT met with members of the Idaho Water Resource Board and North Side Canal Company to see a new project they've been working on called the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer Managed Recharge Program.

The project was just completed in November of this year and is expected to last for many years into the future. (Source: KMVT)

The two partnered to develop a recharge program capable of putting an average of 250,000 acre-feet of water per year into the aquifer and expanding the winter-time water recharge capacity. Developers, like the general manager with North Side Canal Company, says this new site will help sustain the water supply for people living and working from Hazelton to Hagerman and tells KMVT exactly what was constructed to get the job done.

"There's a couple of bulkhead gates within the main canal and then those were used to block off the flow of the water within the main canal and then there's a head structure that entails two large 60 inch gates and then there's two large parallel concrete pipes that run underneath us here that convey the water from the canal into the recharge basin," says Alan Hansten, general manager of North Side Canal Company.

