Water recreation safety preached at Idaho Water Sports in Burley

Trent Pinther of Idaho Water Sports says he's seen a growth in popularity among various recreational activities at Idaho waterways.

"You know kayaks are definite growing at a extreme rate, boats are growing also," Pinther says. "There's a little bit of price difference between both of those sports and so we can say paddle sports. We got stand up paddle boards, kayaks up and down the river."

Pinther and others at Idaho Water Sports, hope those who engaged in these type of recreational activities do so safely. And they've partnered with the Cassia County Sheriff's Office to help educate the public about their responsibilities out in the water, and how to be safe.

Sgt. Shannon Taylor, has been the tip of the spear in the educational effort at Idaho Water Sports, and helps teach various courses on water recreationist safety involving everything from large watercraft to paddle boats. He's says he's seen kayaking and paddle boating increase in popularity and it's important for paddle boaters to remember they need an invasive species sticker.

"Paddle Crafts are required to have those when they're on the water as part of keeping the invasive species, the snails out of our Idaho waters," Sgt. Taylor said. "And of course a sound producing device like a whistle or small horn are required for paddle sports.

As for the bigger watercraft, Sgt. Taylor says, "When you get into the bigger boats like your motor boats or those things there are more requirements to have. ... Whether they're required to have fire extinguishers or a Type 4 throwable device in case you need to rescue someone."

Despite all of that, Taylor says there is one thing that never hurts to impress on water recreationists, no matter the activity they're engaging in.

"Every boater is required to have at least one U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket," Taylor said. "Make sure you got a life jacket that fits, make sure it's for the intended use that you're going to be recreating, and wear it."

The next safety course at Idaho Water Sports will be held on May 4, click here for more information.