Ways to keep yourself healthy during the fall

Fall is here! We've officially entered the pumpkin pie season -- but beware of the common cold or the flu as people tend to congregate since they are staying inside more, which means they are exposing themselves to more germs.

Brianna Bodily, the Public Information Officer at South Central Public Health District said it's important to get vaccinated, especially the flu shot as it takes a couple of weeks before antibodies form into your system. She also recommends to take your pertussis shots, commonly known as T-Dap, which is done every 10 years.

Another way to keep yourself sick-free during the fall is to simply wash your hands, said Bodily. However, it is how you wash your hands that will make all the difference.

"Wash your hands frequently and well. That doesn't mean run it under water, it means 20 seconds with soap and hot water," she said.

She also said to wash under your fingernails and in between your fingers, adding it's important to wash your hands before and after meals, or during shared environments. For instance, when using a laptop, telephone, and even going in and out of doors as those things collect germs.