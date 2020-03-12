'We Shall Overcome' — a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. held at CSI

The College of Southern Idaho hosted a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

The show is a celebration of African American music traditions that inspired civil rights activists for generations. (Source: KMVT)

The show is put on my Damien Sneed, who is an award winning recording artist.

Wednesday afternoon they put the show on for fifth-graders in the area, and at night, it's the Arts on Tour Performance.

"I think you are getting a really premiere experience, to hear some of the best gospel singers in the country, and certainly it's something that everybody might not know about," said Camille Barigar, the event coordinator. "What was the music that went in to the civil rights movement, and how does that all fit into one package. And also they told me, it was going to be a rocking show. Be prepared to move, or to move at least."

She says that this is her favorite of the arts on tour performances this year.