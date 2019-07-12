Weather blog: How the weather near Southern Idaho is effecting the tropics

When you think of the weather in Southern Idaho, what do you think of? Chances are, the first few things that come to mind are sunshine, hot Summer days, low humidity, and cold Winter afternoons.

Well, believe it or not, a high pressure system that is near the Four Corners that is allowing the region to stay hot is giving Tropical Storm Barry some of the turning mechanisms that it is experiencing. That high pressure is causing Tropical Storm Barry to move to the north, and if that high pressure was in any other spot than it currently is, Barry’s track would be different than moving into the Central Coast of Louisiana. Every single weather system that is around the world, let alone in the United States, are all intertwined with each other. A little bit of movement of any given low or high pressure system results in movements of literally everything around Earth, even if it is on the opposite side of the world.

Yes, the tropics will never come to Southern Idaho (but remnants of old tropical systems have delivered a little bit of rain before!), but the high pressure systems that are near the region do have some say on where storms like Barry go.

So, when you start to hear various things about Tropical Storm Barry (which is expected to make landfall as a category one hurricane, in which sustained winds are between 74-95 mph), just remember that the weather above us has resulted in the landfall that Barry will have!

