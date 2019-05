Tornadoes are not very common in Southern Idaho but they do occur. On average, the state of Idaho see around 6 tornadoes a year. Monday afternoon, north of Glenns Ferry and Mountain Home around Hot Springs Creek a tornado touched down. This was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Boise thanks to photos and eyewitness reports.

Given the location and no reports of damage, this tornado will likely be labeled an EF-0 tornado.