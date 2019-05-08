Weather vlog: What is a landspout?

Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m. east of the Twin Falls regional airport and south of Kimberly a landspout occurred. This spin-up is classified as a tornado and the National Weather Service in Boise will rate it as an EF 0 tornado.

While a landspout is classified as a tornado it doesn’t form like the ones you typically think of or see. This one occurred about 15 miles ahead of the approaching storms. The outflow associated with those storms help to spin up this landspout whipping up dust.

