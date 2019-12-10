TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Weekend College Plus is designed for working adults and students with family responsibilities, although all students are welcome. Courses are offered in a variety of formats (face-to-face, online, and hybrid) and may meet on Fridays, Saturdays, and/or evenings.
Degrees Offered
Liberal Arts (AA)
General Business (AA)
Education (AA)
Accounting/Bookkeeping (AAS)
Welding (BTC, ITC and AAS)
Geospatial Technology (BTC), offered at CSI Jerome Center
Benefits
Combines classroom and online instruction
Credit for Prior Learning available.
Provides flexible course scheduling, enabling you to earn a degree or certificate on evenings, weekends, and online
Tuition and fees are the same as traditional classes
Financial aid and scholarship opportunities for those who qualify
Childcare scholarship opportunities
Part-time or full-time enrollment
Tutoring support for academic success
Cohort learning community
Specialized advising
To apply go to the below website for more information:
https://www.csi.edu/weekend-college-plus/