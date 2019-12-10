Weekend College Plus is designed for working adults and students with family responsibilities, although all students are welcome. Courses are offered in a variety of formats (face-to-face, online, and hybrid) and may meet on Fridays, Saturdays, and/or evenings.

Degrees Offered

Liberal Arts (AA)

General Business (AA)

Education (AA)

Accounting/Bookkeeping (AAS)

Welding (BTC, ITC and AAS)

Geospatial Technology (BTC), offered at CSI Jerome Center

Benefits

Combines classroom and online instruction

Credit for Prior Learning available.

Provides flexible course scheduling, enabling you to earn a degree or certificate on evenings, weekends, and online

Tuition and fees are the same as traditional classes

Financial aid and scholarship opportunities for those who qualify

Childcare scholarship opportunities

Part-time or full-time enrollment

Tutoring support for academic success

Cohort learning community

Specialized advising

To apply go to the below website for more information:

https://www.csi.edu/weekend-college-plus/

