Weekend College Plus

By  | 
Posted:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Weekend College Plus is designed for working adults and students with family responsibilities, although all students are welcome. Courses are offered in a variety of formats (face-to-face, online, and hybrid) and may meet on Fridays, Saturdays, and/or evenings.

Degrees Offered
Liberal Arts (AA)
General Business (AA)
Education (AA)
Accounting/Bookkeeping (AAS)
Welding (BTC, ITC and AAS)
Geospatial Technology (BTC), offered at CSI Jerome Center

Benefits
Combines classroom and online instruction
Credit for Prior Learning available.
Provides flexible course scheduling, enabling you to earn a degree or certificate on evenings, weekends, and online
Tuition and fees are the same as traditional classes
Financial aid and scholarship opportunities for those who qualify
Childcare scholarship opportunities
Part-time or full-time enrollment
Tutoring support for academic success
Cohort learning community
Specialized advising

To apply go to the below website for more information:
https://www.csi.edu/weekend-college-plus/

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus