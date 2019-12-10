Weekend College Plus Program caters to adult students looking to finish their degrees

The College of Southern Idaho realizes that not everybody is free during the day, which is why they created the weekend college plus program.

Kory Lloyd, the trade and industry department chair says that welding is in demand right now in the Valley.

“We’re trying to meet them in the middle and offer more evening classes and weekend classes, so that they can work and go to school,” said the program director Kendal Nield.

The program is designed for working adults who want to finish their degree.

“A lot of adult students who have been out of school for a while, several of them want to get a degree, they want to finish, and they just need a little extra support and accommodation to make it work,” Nield said.

Welding is just one of the programs that students can take. Other options include liberal arts, general business, education and accounting/bookkeeping.

“Welding is in huge demand in our current economy, in our region, and in the valley, a lot of companies are hiring welders, a student can pursue a welding certificate, even not having a degree, they can get a job almost immediately,” said the trade and industry director Kory Lloyd.

The welding program is catering to the industries demands.

“The industry loves students and graduates from the program who have some life experience, so we wanted to customize a program that would fit will with a nontraditional student, who is working, and give them an opportunity to upgrade their employment, upgrade their job opportunities, by working full-time, supporting themselves, and then going to college in the evening,” Lloyd said.

The next semester begins on Jan. 13. To register visit: https://www.csi.edu/weekend-college-plus/