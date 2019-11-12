Buhl man reportedly rams several sheriff deputies' vehicles

A Buhl man is in custody after ramming several law enforcement vehicles after they attempted to stop the man's car.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a welfare check on a man at about 6:11 a.m. Tuesday. After locating his car exiting the interstate and making an initially stop, the man identified as Robert Nevarez, 37, reportedly restarted his car. Deputies and Idaho State Police continued to follow the man’s car.

Law enforcement used a PIT maneuver to stop the car near Falls Avenue East and Hankins Road. Nevarez reportedly rammed several law enforcement vehicles before stopping.

Nevarez is charged with eluding, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement office and driving under the influence.