Wellness Wednesday - St. Luke's Children's Injury Prevention

Jennifer Westendorf, the program coordinator for St. Luke's Children's Injury Prevention, talks about changing their name from Safe Kids. The name has changed, but all the services are remaining to same.

St. Luke’s Children's Safety and Injury Prevention Program focuses on all aspects of child safety, from car seats and bicycles to boating, guns and ATVs. The program, funded in part by donors and grants, also hosts the annual AG Safety Days with J.R. Simplot Co. and local Future Farmers of America chapters, farmers, businesses, emergency services and utility companies.

Students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades learn to be safe around canals, tractors, chemicals, large animals and other potential hazards common in rural communities.